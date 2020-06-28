Willie Nelson and Robert Earl Keen set to perform during virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Willie Nelson and Robert Earl Keen are taking part in former Vice President Joe Biden’s virtual fundraiser event on Monday.

Each musician is set to perform.

Other special guests include Julián Castro, Beto O’Rourke, and Cecile Richards, the daughter of former Texas Governor Anne Richards.

The event with Biden will begin at 4:15 p.m. and tickets range from $250 to $100,000.

Nelson promoted Monday’s event on his social media pages.

Recently, Nelson has moved some of his upcoming shows to virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic will move online.