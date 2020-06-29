Late-night crash sends vehicle through fence, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a crash on the city’s West Side late Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Culebra Road and Vanley Drive, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue.

According to police, the crash sent a vehicle through a fence onto the grounds of St. Mary’s University.

The San Antonio Police Department, St. Mary’s University Police Department, and EMS all answered the call.

At this time, it is unclear as to why the crash occurred.

There were no reports of injuries.