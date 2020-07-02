Guaranteed $11,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers to find slain boxer’s killer

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is now offering a guaranteed $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a young professional boxer.

Instead of the usual $5,000 reward, the family of 18-year-old George Ramos raised an additional $6,000.

"We did not expect it to be as big as it was and we are thankful and we are blessed and beyond, beyond grateful," said Angelita Jimenez Nunez, the victim's second cousin.

Nunez helped Ramos’s mother Jessica organize a recent fundraiser on the first anniversary of his death.

She said her cousin’s promising career as “The Pride of San Antonio” was well known.

In addition to every plate of chicken, brisket and sausage sold, family members donated money for t-shirts with her cousin’s image to sell at the fundraiser.

She said they also had the support of local businesses, some of which that had sponsored the young boxer.

Nunez said she was amazed to hear people at the event say, "We hope that his family gets justice and finds peace."

Jessica Ramos, his mother, said after her son’s killer is found, she wants to help other families boost their Crime Stoppers rewards.

Ramos' mother said she and Nunez will organize more fundraisers.

"We will have one big one every year," Ramos said.

His second cousin said, ”Today it is us that needs help. But we know that tomorrow or the next day it’ll be another family.”

She said it would serve as a tribute to him.

Nunez said, “We would not only be doing a good thing for ourselves and our community, but we would be making Georgie proud.”

