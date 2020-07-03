Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office urges safe fireworks use in small group gatherings this Fourth of July

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – With many public fireworks shows canceled amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, people are choosing to have their own displays at home in Bexar County.

The sale and use of fireworks inside the San Antonio city limits is illegal.

Reminder: Hand sanitizer and fireworks a ‘recipe for disaster’

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office urges people living outside of city limits to use caution and be aware of their surroundings when using fireworks.

“Fireworks are not a toy, so if you’re going to be using them, make sure there’s an adult present. And secondly, we want to make sure that there’s a water source nearby,” said Eric Maldonado, a spokesperson for the Fire Marshal’s Office.

How to keep your pets calm, safe while fireworks are popping

Maldonado said authorities will not only be checking for safety but also compliance.

“The Fire Marshall’s will be going out, along with additional personal, to ensure that people are complying with Judge Wolff’s executive order,” Maldanado said.

“Wolff has issued an order saying that gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 people within your household and no large outdoor gatherings,” he added.