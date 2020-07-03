Comedians Bryan Callen, Brendan Schaub test positive for COVID-19 after San Antonio show

SAN ANTONIO – Two professional comedians have tested positive or positive-pending for COVID-19 after performing in San Antonio last week, the pair said on social media.

Comedians Bryan Callen and Brendan Schuab performed live on June 25-27 at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club on the North Side.

Both Callen and Schuab took to social media to alert those that attended the show of their positive or positive-pending results.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Callen said he believes he got the virus in San Antonio after he first tested negative, but then a day later, got retested after experiencing symptoms and tested positive pending.

“I believe I caught it in San Antonio, Texas. The reason why I believe that is I got tested Monday and I tested negative. I started feeling badly Tuesday morning, so I got tested again Wednesday and I’m positive pending, which means, I’m probably positive,” Callen said in his Instagram post.

Callen told his fans that if they were in attendance at the show and they shook his hand or got a photo with him or Schuab afterwards, they should go get tested for COVID-19.

“If you fist-bumped me - I realize I fist-bumped a couple people... or if you took a picture with me outside after show, go get tested. If you took a picture with Brendan Schaub or Stevie Blue Eyes, go get tested,” Callen said. “My guess is, from talking to certain people who know the difference, we caught it there. We didn’t transmit it but don’t take any chances.”

Schuab took to Twitter on Thursday, telling his fans he tested positive for COVID-19 as well. However, after day three of battling the virus, he is “almost back to 100%.”

Well...I got corona. After day three I’m almost back to 100%. Tune into today’s TFATK! — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 2, 2020

On Friday, under Governor Greg Abbott’s order, face masks are now mandated for residents in the city of San Antonio. Anyone violating the order can face a fine of $250.

San Antonio and Bexar County officials also deployed an emergency alert to cell phones of residents to remind them of the mask mandate Friday morning.

As the holiday weekend of July 4 nears, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said it’s important residents abide by the health and social distancing guidelines in place, to help limit the spread of the virus as it continues to surge.

“We simply can’t withstand another spike in COVID-19 cases as we saw after Memorial Day weekend,” Nirenberg said.

