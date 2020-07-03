Firefighters face challenges with fire at home south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews that were called to a house fire south of downtown faced several challenges early Friday morning.

More than a dozen units were assigned to the call which came in shortly before 4:30 a.m. from the 200 block of Pendleton.

According to Battalion Chief Jarrett Vocke, the arrival of some of those crews was delayed due to a passing train.

Firefighters found smoke and flames that appeared to have burned through a back room of a home and into the attic.

Vocke said the people who live in the home already had escaped on their own.

Firefighters, however, had a difficult time entering the home due to what they described as a hoarding situation.

Vocke said there were numerous items in the home blocking their access.

He said he planned to call in the city’s code compliance department to investigate that issue.

Arson investigators also were called in to determine the cause of the fire.

Vocke said the residents will not be able to stay in their home which had a significant amount of damage.

