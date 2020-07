Published: July 3, 2020, 5:08 am Updated: July 3, 2020, 5:30 am

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a drunken driver was detained overnight after he crashed into a 6-inch gas main at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Police responded to the crash at 1 a.m. Friday at the Windbury Apartments in the 4500 block of Gardendale.

Following the crash, police discovered natural gas was flowing out of a pipe.

CPS Energy was called out to shut down the gas line, avoiding an evacuation.

The driver was detained for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.