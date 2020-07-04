Cafe Azteca welcomes residents to help them honor Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Cafe Azteca is inviting all members of the community to take part in a memorial, honoring Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen over the Fourth of July weekend.

The cafe posted on Facebook Friday, inviting residents to drop off signs, notes, photos, flowers, and other tokens of affection to display for Guillen and her family on Saturday. Items can be taken to the cafe from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With the donated items, a shrine will be constructed outside of the cafe and will last through the weekend.

Help us honor Vanessa Guillen. Community, we are inviting you to drop off your prayers and tokens of affection as a... Posted by Cafe Azteca on Friday, July 3, 2020

The cafe is asking those that do donate items for the shrine to not linger, to limit the spread of COVID-19, in accordance with public health guidelines.

Cafe Azteca urges all participants to drop off their items, pay their respects or pray, and then to leave the space open for the next person. Everyone must wear a mask and should practice social distancing, the cafe said.

According to a previous KSAT 12 report, a criminal complaint stated that Guillen was killed by another Fort Hood soldier before her body was mutilated and buried.

The soldier accused in Guillen’s death died by suicide, and a woman charged with helping to get rid of the body remains in custody, officials say.

The group Circle of Arms will also honor Guillen this weekend. They plan to hold a march on Saturday and gather at San Fernando Church on Sunday.

