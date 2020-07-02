WATCH: Senior officials at Fort Hood to give update on Vanessa Guillen investigation

FORT HOOD, Texas – Update: Army officials said Thursday that a criminal investigation has not found any link between Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance and sexual harassment allegations.

Army officials are currently giving an update in the case of Guillen. View a livestream of the briefing in the video player above.

During a 2 p.m. briefing, Army officials said partial remains found Tuesday during the search for Guillen have not been identified.

Original: Senior officials at Fort Hood are expected to give an update Thursday at 2 p.m. on the current status of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Fort Hood Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general, will hold a press conference at the III Corps Headquarters.

Vanessa Guillen: A timeline of events and everything we know about her disappearance

The attorney for Vanessa Guillen’s family said Wednesday morning during a press conference that human remains found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County are believed to be Guillen’s. The attorney said her death was a result of sexual harassment in the military.

