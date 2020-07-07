Morgan’s Wonderland focused on ‘Delivering Joy’ to those who need it most

SAN ANTONIO – Right now, we could all use a little joy in our lives and Morgan’s Wonderland wants to do just that to those who need it the most.

The “Delivering Joy” team is now accepting nominations for people who may need something uplifting in their lives right now.

Morgan Wonderland’s butterfly mascot Joy and others will arrive at a home and offer uplifting entertainment.

“Our doors may be currently closed, but we’re committed to safely delivering joy to the front doors of our friends who need it most,” park founder Gordon Hartman said.

Each special visit will be different and unique.

“It could be just a Wonderland-A-Gram (like a telegram containing good wishes) or a Doorway Dance Party or even a Driveway Dance Party if space allows for it,” the park’s director of edutainment, Nikki Young said.

Each visit will practice social distancing and all mandated safety measures, Joy will be wearing a mask as well.

You can go to the park’s website to nominate a person needing some joy in their lives and beginning the week of July 20 the “Delivering Joy” team will start making visits.

In May, Morgan’s Wonderland announced the park was going to be closed for the rest of the 2020 season due to the new coronavirus pandemic.