Coffee manufacturer building $56M headquarters in Seguin

An instant coffee startup is bringing a $56 million, 91 job investment to Seguin by constructing its headquarters in the city, Seguin's economic development arm announced Wednesday.

Coffee Tech Industries will build its headquarters on a 33-acre site south of U.S. Interstate 10 between 8th Street and Guadalupe Street in Seguin. Constructing on the manufacturing facility, where coffee will be processed, dried and bulk packaged, is slated to begin late this year with operations commencing by 2022, Seguin's Economic Development Corporation said.

The company plans to make instant hot coffee and cold brew to sell directly to businesses.

Its CEO, Chad McNair, was the founder of San Antonio-based Aspen Beverage Group, which he sold in 2017 to found an investment firm. Aspen Beverage also produces cold brew coffee, which it sells to retailers like Starbucks and H-E-B LP.

