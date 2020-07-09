Man grazed by bullet in exchange of gunfire on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was grazed by bullet in an exchange of gunfire on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a gas station on Loop 410 near Culebra Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, the victim was the front seat passenger inside a vehicle that was exchanging gunfire with another car.

Police said the man was grazed in the head during the shooting. He was taken to University Hospital to be checked out.

Authorities said two other people were inside the vehicle and stayed at the scene. Officers recovered two handguns from inside the car, police said.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody or if any charges are expected to be filed.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.