WATCH: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discusses surging COVID-19 cases, mask mandates on KSAT News at Noon

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be on KSAT12 and KSAT.com at noon Friday to answer questions about the state’s worsening COVID-19 trend, which has resulted in the deadliest week of the pandemic for Texas.

Abbott will answer questions from KSAT anchors Ursula Pari and David Sears over satellite and the interview will be broadcast live. You can watch the interview live on KSAT12, KSAT-TV or on the livestream below of the KSAT News at 12:10 p.m.

The state reported 105 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 2,918. Officials also reported a new high for hospitalizations for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday, and the rolling rate of positive tests inched closer to nearly 16% — the highest in the pandemic yet, the Associated Press reported.

Texas hits new record for virus deaths as hospitals scramble

#COVID19TX update: https://t.co/ofycOLqWQZ#COVID19 is spreading rapidly in Texas cities and many rural areas. Reported COVID-19 fatalities in Texas are rising. #Texas is facing a serious COVID-19 challenge that will take all Texans working together to overcome. #HealthyTexas pic.twitter.com/6oy8v8jq4p — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) July 9, 2020

Abbott on Thursday expanded restrictions on elective surgeries to hospitals serving more than 100 counties. Elective surgeries were already suspended in Bexar County, but the new proclamation now includes all of the counties within trauma service area P, which are in the San Antonio area.

13 new COVID-19 deaths in SA reported after ME post-mortem tests

More than 9,600 Texans remain hospitalized due to COVID-19. In San Antonio, where 17,679 have tested positive for COVID-19, about 1,216 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

During an interview with KSAT last week, Abbott urged Texans to understand the “magnitude of the problem.”

“... Anyone who thinks COVID-19 is not dangerous - the numbers are glaring warning signs that this is dangerous,” he said on June 3, the same day a statewide face mask mandate for the majority of Texas counties went into effect.

