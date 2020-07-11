Beachgoers beware! Jellyfish, stingrays are also visiting Padre Island beaches

If you’re visiting a beach on the Padre Island National Seashore this weekend, keep a closer eye out for jellyfish and stingrays!

PINS officials took to Facebook earlier this week, warning beachgoers that they’ve received more reports of jellyfish stings as well as more sightings of jellyfish and stingrays in the area.

In case you get stung by a jellyfish, officials recommend that you pack vinegar as part of your beach supplies, as it can help deactivate the sting.

“As there are limited services available at the visitor center, please pack vinegar with you for your beach trip,” officials said on Facebook.

PINS officials also suggest mixing the vinegar with meat tenderizer, as it will form a paste and stick to the skin better. The tenderizer may also help deactivate the sting as well.

To better help avoid stingrays, seashore officials said it’s important to shuffle your feet when in the water to avoid stepping on a stingray and being stung.

“We do not have the medical expertise to assist with stingray stings, so if you are stung, leave the stinger (do not try to pull it out) and seek medical assistance outside the park as soon as possible,” officials said.

If you do get stung, there are two medical facilities north of the park and several more inside Corpus Christi, according to PINS officials.

