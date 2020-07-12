Man, woman hospitalized after rollover crash on Southwest Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are both hospitalized after a rollover crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 11:13 p.m. on Brazos and Laredo Streets.

The pair was traveling southbound on Brazos when the man lost control of his vehicle and slammed into two parked vehicles in front of the Kiolbassa factory, police said.

Authorities had to rescue both the man and woman from the vehicle with the jaws of life. Officials said the man was unresponsive but was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman was also taken to a hospital but her condition is unknown.

Authorities said they believe speed was a factor in the crash but they are also investigating to see if alcohol was involved.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

