Fiesta ‘encouraging’ nonprofits to honor 2020 tickets for 2021 events

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta fans who purchased tickets to parades and other events earlier this year may have held on to them as a beacon of hope that the 11-day event would still go on.

But as Fiesta San Antonio has now entirely canceled the party for 2020 due to rising COVID-19 concerns, some ticket holders are left wondering what to do with their passes.

Fiesta San Antonio said, “We are encouraging the Fiesta nonprofits to honor 2020 tickets in 2021, but it’s up to each organization to decide.”

More than 100 nonprofit organizations hold events throughout Fiesta to raise money.

A spokesperson said ticket holders should contact the organization directly for more information about refunds or transfers to 2021 events. Contact information for each event can be found here.

Fiesta San Antonio on Friday announced that it will cancel 2020′s plans entirely. Fiesta, normally held in April, was pushed to November, but a recent spike in virus cases cast doubt that the show would still go on.

This is the first year the event has been canceled since World War II.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said it was a “necessary decision.”

“I know San Antonians will be ready to make Fiesta 2021 the best ever,” he Tweeted. Fiesta 2021 is scheduled for April 15-25.

Fiesta San Antonio, the city’s biggest annual event, generates more than $340 million in economic impact to the community.

Read also:

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported this weekend in San Antonio, Bexar County

Surgeon General: Trump administration ‘trying to correct’ initial guidance on face masks

Bexar County Jail has 70 COVID-19 positive inmates amid upward trend, Salazar says