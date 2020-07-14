Police: Witness climbed through window to report stabbing in South Side home

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A man who witnessed a stabbing at a South Side home early Tuesday morning had to climb through a window to call for help, according to San Antonio police.

The witness was a relative of the people involved in the violence, which happened in the 1400 block of San Acacia.

Officers answering the 4 a.m. call found a man who had suffered at least two stab wounds, to his arm and upper body.

South Side man stabbed during apparent domestic dispute

He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

They also handcuffed and questioned a woman who was at the scene.

Police said she told them she stabbed her husband in self defense after he attacked her.

South Side man stabbed during apparent domestic dispute. (KSAT)

In a police report, however, the man tells a different story.

He said that the woman lashed out at him with a knife while he was sleeping and accused him of cheating.

Officers said there were other relatives, including the woman’s two children, in the home when the violence broke out.

They were not injured, but a four-year-old girl cried out as her mother was led away in handcuffs.

As of late Tuesday morning, police said the case was still under investigation and they had not decided whether the woman would face charges.