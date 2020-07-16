Burn ban in effect for Bexar County due to dry conditions

SAN ANTONIO – A burn ban has been put into effect for the unincorporated areas of Bexar County until Oct. 15.

The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Thursday approved the ban as the area continues to see dry conditions amid sweltering heat.

According to a news release from the Commissioners Court, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index shows Bexar County has an index of 566, increasing from 398.24 since June 30. The index ranges from 0 to 800, with the higher number representing drier conditions.

Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez said firefighters have responded to more than 60 grass fires this month already.

Residents are restricted to burning waste in burn barrels with metal wire mesh screens, the release states.

Violators may face a fine of up to $500, the release states.

With low aquifer levels, SAWS has also implemented Stage 1 water restrictions for its customers.