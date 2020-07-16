85ºF

Man in critical condition after being shot by ex’s father during confrontation on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting reported in 15000 block of Redwoods Manor

15000 block of Redwoods Manor
15000 block of Redwoods Manor (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times at a home on the Northeast Side during a confrontation, police said.

Officers said they received a call for a disturbance at a home in the 15000 block of Redwoods Manor on Wednesday evening.

When police arrived, they said they didn’t find any activity. After they left, a man went to the home to confront his ex-girlfriend, officers said.

Police said the woman’s father confronted the man with a gun on the porch. The father told police that the man had lunged at him, forcing the father to shoot, according to officers.

Once first responders arrived, the injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers said children were in the home and did not see the shooting, but they did hear it.

