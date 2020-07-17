Thousands of City of San Antonio employees will work remotely through end of the year

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Thousands of municipal employees will continue to work from home at least through Dec. 31 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Bexar County, city of San Antonio officials said.

The decision effects more than 2,100 positions — nearly 20% of the city’s workforce.

The city developed a four-phase return-to-work plan that’s guiding its decisions. City Manager Erik Walsh shared that plan with the mayor and City Council members in late May, and most of the indicators affecting a return to work are trending in the wrong direction.

"Given where we are right now, it just makes a lot of sense to push it out," Walsh said. "This gives employees some certainty."

Walsh told the mayor and council members when unveiling the initial plan that the city had an opportunity to "set the example" for a thoughtful reopening backed by expertise from public health officials.

Extending a work-from-home plan for thousands of employees could sway some businesses, whose leaders are looking for guidance regarding when to bring employees back to the workplace.

"As a major employer, hopefully, others will see that these types of decisions are being made," Walsh said. "We've been productive. Services are continuing."

