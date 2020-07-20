95ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Luby’s honors twin sisters who worked for San Antonio restaurant for 40 years

Sandy and Sherry Reuthinger were mainstays at Luby's on Walzem Road

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Lubys, Restaurants, San Antonio, business, Something Good

SAN ANTONIO – Luby’s paid tribute Monday to a pair of twin sisters who are retiring after working for the restaurant for 40 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant held a small ceremony for Sandy and Sherry Reuthinger, who worked at the Luby’s on Walzem Road for their entire career.

The special needs twins said they will miss the customers they served over all those years.

Company officials said they will miss the Reuthinger twins.

READ MORE: Coronavirus throws curve in retirement plans for longtime Luby’s workers

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: