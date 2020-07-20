Luby’s honors twin sisters who worked for San Antonio restaurant for 40 years

SAN ANTONIO – Luby’s paid tribute Monday to a pair of twin sisters who are retiring after working for the restaurant for 40 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant held a small ceremony for Sandy and Sherry Reuthinger, who worked at the Luby’s on Walzem Road for their entire career.

The special needs twins said they will miss the customers they served over all those years.

Company officials said they will miss the Reuthinger twins.

