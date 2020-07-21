UTSA’s Food for Thought webinar tackles food insecurity in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA’s weekly summer lunchtime webinar series focused on culinary topics shifted focus on Tuesday to food insecurity and issues surrounding it in San Antonio during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The university said food insecurity is an issue further compounded by the pandemic. According to the university, at UTSA there have been more than 1,600 visits to the Roadrunner Pantry since mid-March.

The series highlights the culinary community and the post-pandemic recovery of the food industry.

This weeks’ panelists include the following:

Erika Borrego, the chief operating officer at the San Antonio Food Bank; faculty researchers Johnelle Sparks, of the College for Health, Community and Policy; Liset Vasquez, of the College of Education and Human Development; Nikki Lee, senior associate director of the Student Union and the Roadrunner Pantry; Lynn Cossman, dean of the College for Health, Community and Policy, will moderate.

