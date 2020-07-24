San Antonio man indicted for attempted capital murder of a police officer

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and wounded by San Antonio police officers after allegedly opening fire at them has been indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Michael Deangelo Hogan’s case will be tried in the 144th District Court, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Hogan, 52, shot at SAPD Officer Stephanie Cherry on April 23 as she was responding to a report of a burglary in progress at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Westward Drive, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

“Struck it about four times, blew out the passenger window, hit the computer,” McManus said. “Several other rounds hit the vehicle. I don’t know how (the officer) was not hit.”

A second officer who arrived on the scene fired shots that hit Hogan in his leg and upper body.

At the time of the incident, Hogan was out on bond in connection with another criminal case. He had been arrested in January on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, online records show.

