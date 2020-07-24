97ºF

Watch Tropical Storm Hanna approach with live webcams along Texas coast

Tropical Storm Hannah expected to make landfall Saturday

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Weather, Texas, Tropical Storm, Corpus Christi, San Antonio
Tropical Storm Hannah forms in Gulf of Mexico

Texas – Tropical Storm Hannah is approaching the Texas coast and expected to make landfall near the Corpus Christi area on Saturday.

Hannah is the eighth-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hannah could bring some much-needed rain to San Antonio. Get more information about the forecast for our area here.

However, the tropical storm could bring more widespread flooding to the coastal area. City and county officials in Corpus Christ are updating residents there on precautions to take.

You can keep an eye on the storm as it approaches through beach cams along the Texas coast.

Here is a list of beach cameras available to the public:

Corpus Christi

  • Click here for the Whitecap Beach Access webcam
  • Click here for the North Padre Sea Wall webcam

Port Aransas

  • Click here for the SeaGull Condos webcam
  • Click here for the Bay Tree Condos webcam
  • Click here for The Mayan Princess webcam

South Padre Island

  • Click here for the Queen Isabella Causeway webcam
  • Click here for the North Beach webcam
  • Click here for the South Beach webcam

