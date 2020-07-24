Watch Tropical Storm Hanna approach with live webcams along Texas coast

Texas – Tropical Storm Hannah is approaching the Texas coast and expected to make landfall near the Corpus Christi area on Saturday.

Hannah is the eighth-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hannah could bring some much-needed rain to San Antonio. Get more information about the forecast for our area here.

However, the tropical storm could bring more widespread flooding to the coastal area. City and county officials in Corpus Christ are updating residents there on precautions to take.

You can keep an eye on the storm as it approaches through beach cams along the Texas coast.

Here is a list of beach cameras available to the public:

