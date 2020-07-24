97ºF

WATCH LIVE: Corpus Christi officials hold news conference as city braces for Tropical Storm Hanna

Briefing at 1 p.m. will be available in this article

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tropical Storm Hanna Update at noon Friday, July 24, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO – City and county officials in Corpus Christ will give the public an update on precautions to take as Tropical Storm Hannah moves toward the Texas coast.

Formerly Tropical Depression Eight, Tropical Storm Hanna is moving west-northwest at 9 mph and is expected to make landfall around the Corpus Christi area on Saturday.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales will speak at 1 p.m. during a joint briefing. A Facebook Live of the briefing will be available to view in this article.

Tropical Storm Hanna Update 1:00 PM 7-24-20

McComb and Canales are expected to discuss safety precautions, including how to secure property and how to monitor the storm, according to a news release.

According to the KSAT 12 Weather Authority, San Antonio and the surrounding areas are expected to see much smaller impacts from the storm. A good chance at some healthy rainfall is in store for the San Antonio area this weekend.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has urged Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions.

