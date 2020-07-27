Teachers, school faculty can get free car wash at Wash Tub next week

SAN ANTONIO – School employees are likely trying to figure out how they’re going to navigate the challenges of online learning at the beginning of this academic year but there’s one thing they won’t have to worry about - a dirty car.

The Wash Tub is offering a free full-service car wash to all school faculty members from Aug. 1-8.

“Teachers and students have had to adjust to a new way of teaching and learning,” said president of The Wash Tub Matt Vizza. “There are many uncertainties as the new school year begins, but The Wash Tub’s appreciation for local teachers and staff remains a constant. Offering school faculties a free car wash is our way of saying thank you to all teachers for their never-ending care and support of our children.”

In order to redeem the free wash school faculty members have to present a valid employee ID.

The full-service car wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe-down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out.

The normal cost of this service is $17.99.

According to a spokesperson for The Wash Tub, the promotion will be available at all locations.