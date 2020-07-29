Tony Gonzales defeats Raul Reyes in District 23 runoff race by 46 votes, campaign says

SAN ANTONIO – Tony Gonzales has defeated Raul Reyes by 46 votes in the runoff election for the Republican nomination in the Congressional District 23 race, according to Gonzales’ campaign.

Gonzales led by seven votes on election night.

The canvass of all 29 counties confirms what we have known for a few days - we won the Republican primary! It is now time to focus on stopping Nancy Pelosi. #Fireher #TX23 #TeamTony #Veteran Posted by Tony Gonzales on Monday, July 27, 2020

“The canvass of all 29 counties confirms what we have known for a few days,” the Gonzales campaign wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We won the Republican Primary!”

In a statement, Gonzales called the win razor-thin and said with early voting in the general election approaching, there is no time to waste.

