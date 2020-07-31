Drunk driving crash claims life of fourth Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club member

A Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club member who was hit by a suspected drunken driver nearly two weeks ago died Friday, marking the fourth death in connection to the incident.

Motorcycle club public information officer David Weed said Joseph Lazo, whose leg was crushed in the crash that occurred on July 18 near Kerrville, succumbed to his injuries Friday morning. Lazo was a police department sergeant in Niles, Illinois, Weed said in a news release.

Also killed in the crash were Joseph Paglia, President of the TBLLEMC Chicago chapter and retired Officer with the Niles City Police Dept., Jerry Wayne Harbour, Thin Blue Line ambassador, Lt. Col. Army (retired) and pilot for Eastern Airlines (retired), and Michael White, secretary of the TBLLEMC Chicago chapter.

Pictured (Left to right): Jerry Wayne Harbour, Michael White, and Joseph Paglia. (Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club)

On the day of the crash, deputies arrested Ivan Robles Navejas, 28. Deputies said he crossed over the center line on Highway 16, striking several motorcycles head-on.

He was charged with four counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and three counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle. Due to Lazo’s death, it is likely one of the intoxication assault charges will be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter.

ICE spokesperson Nina Pruneda previously confirmed that Robles Navejas is “an unlawfully present Mexican national,” leading the agency to file an immigration detainer against him.

In November 2016, ICE encountered Robles Navejas after a DWI arrest in Kerr County, but he did not meet the agency’s enforcement priorities at that time.

Robles Navejas also has a pending aggravated assault charge stemming from a 2018 incident in Bexar County, court records showed. Navejas was out on bail for that case before he was arrested for the deadly crash.