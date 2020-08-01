Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak sickened nearly 400 people nationwide, including in Texas, FDA says

Red onions from a California supplier are linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened nearly 400 people nationwide, including residents in Texas, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA issued a press release on the outbreak Friday, July 31, claiming the contaminated red onions are from Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif. The onions were shipped nationwide to consumers, restaurants and retailers.

Although the FDA believes red onions are likely the source of the salmonella outbreak, it will also be recalling all of the varieties of onions that could have come into contact with the contaminated red onions. This includes white, yellow and sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc.

If you can’t tell if the onion is from Thomson International, Inc., the FDA urges you not to eat, sell, or serve it and should throw it out.

Map of Salmonella case count, provided by the CDC. (CDC/FDA)

Anyone that has received onions from Thomson International should use extra vigilance and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with the onions as well, which may include cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and more.

If you’ve consumed one of these onions and feel as if you may be sick with salmonella, here are the symptoms you should look for:

Diarrhea

Fever

Abdominal cramps

Severe cases of salmonella may include symptoms such as a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, and/or blood in the stool or urine, according to the FDA.

To learn more about the red onion recall, click here.

