Boil order issued after water main break in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Texas – A boil order is now in effect for some Castroville residents after a water main break on Lafayette Street, according to city officials.

The order was issued Saturday and the city posted about it on Facebook.

Residents in the area are urged to boil water before consumption. The water should be brought to a boil for two minutes total, according to city officials.

Children, seniors and residents with weakened immune systems are especially encouraged to follow these guidelines, as the bacteria in the water can be most harmful to them, officials said.

Once the boil order is over and it is safe to consume the water without having to boil it, officials will be sure to notify residents.

For more information on the latest boil order updates, follow the city’s Facebook page here.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Boil order issued after water main break in Helotes