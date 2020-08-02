‘She was a special person’: Family of crash victim heartbroken over sudden loss

SAN ANTONIO – Antonio Ramos and his family have been left heartbroken after a deadly crash off Babcock Road on Thursday.

Savannah Ramos, 19, died after a driver crashed head-on into the car she was riding in. San Antonio police said the driver of the other vehicle was trying to kill himself.

“We’re planning, looking forward to a good time. Next thing you know, she’s gone,” said Savannah’s father.

Savannah had just finished her classes with Health Careers High School and the family had plans to meet for dinner.

However, Savannah would never make it. Ramos received a call from his daughter, Susie, that changed his life.

“There’s been an accident and the car’s on fire and Savannah’s trapped,” he said.

SAPD said a witness was able to pull them out before first responders arrived. Savannah’s sister and a third passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries, but Savannah died on the scene.

Cobly Burke, 26, was arrested after police said he intentionally swerved his car in an attempt to kill himself. Ramos had this message to Burke:

“We forgive you,” he said.

Savannah had dreams of making a difference in the world. Ramos said she wanted to purse a career in the medical field.

“That was her calling, that was her gift and I could sense something special about her,” he said.

Ramos described her as being “full of life” and was able to touch so many in a short time.

“We know that she was a special person in her time that she was here with us,” Ramos said.

Ramos holds on to the last words his daughter said to him.

“Dad, I love you. I love you and we’ll see you later,” he said.

