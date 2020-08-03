Spurs Give offering new 3-week basketball-inspired coding course for kids

SAN ANTONIO – After a successful launch of its initial course in June, Spurs Give has announced that they are offering an additional 3-week basketball-inspired coding program aimed to help kids learn and advance their computer skills, a press release said.

The new course starts Monday and is available in both English and Spanish for children ages five-and-up.

Youth Code Jam computer programmers will lead the course and use MIT’s Scratch to teach students how to create and code their own dunk contest with the Spurs Coyote. Students will explore loops, variables and conditionals as they program the Coyote’s dunking contest on the Spurs’ home-court, the press release said.

“As we continue to find ways to meet our community’s needs, we found it crucial to invest in our youth by giving them free and easy access to technology and STEM-related programs,” said Jennifer Regnier, Executive Director at Spurs Give. “In times like these, we must take immediate action to help fill those growing gaps, including digital divide.”

Spurs Give said the new session will kick off with a basic introduction to the game and will continue each week with new online coding lessons, live classes with coder peers and Youth Code Jam instructors, and offline computational thinking activities.

Participating students who submit their final project by Friday, Aug. 21 will be entered for a chance to win Spurs merchandise and exclusive prizes.

Students can register for free at spursgive.org/coding.

Course Schedule:

Aug. 3-7: Lesson 1 - Basic Dunk

Students will learn how to make the Coyote dribble and dunk from half-court while the crowd cheers.

Aug. 10-14: Lesson 2 - Adding Tricks & Making It Count

Students can add sound effects and make the Coyote do front and back flips.

Aug. 17-21: Lesson 3 - Adventure Modes and Customizing

Coyote will challenge students to be creative and customize their own dunk game