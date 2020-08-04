Watch: Gov. Greg Abbott in McAllen Convention Center Health Care Facility

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be in McAllen Tuesday afternoon to receive a briefing on the convention center, which was recently converted into a healthcare facility amid a COVID-19 surge in the Rio Grande Valley.

Abbott will speak to the media around 2:45 p.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article.

The McAllen Convention Center was turned into makeshift hospital that can treat up to 250 patients at one time.

The valley is not just dealing with the pandemic, however. Weeks ago, Hurricane Hanna made landfall near the region, leading to widespread damage in the area.

What happens when a hurricane hits a coronavirus hot spot? South Texas cities found out the hard way

“As communities in the Rio Grande Valley rebuild from Hurricane Hanna, I urge Texans in the area to be mindful of the threat still posed by COVID-19,” Abbot previously said. “As we work to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is vital that we take the necessary action to ensure abundant hospital capacity in the Rio Grande Valley. This temporary facility in McAllen will lessen the strain on the region’s hospitals until we can contain the virus and bring hospitalizations back down.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the governor was in San Antonio to tour a warehouse that is stocking and distributing personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Abbott assured the public that there is enough PPE to meet schools’ demands as some plan to open up as early as August.