Man punched 13-year-old relative during argument with family, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he punched a 13-year-old relative in the face.

Matthew Pereida, 28, was charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony, online booking records show. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said Pereida was upset and began arguing with family members on June 28 at a home on the Southeast Side.

The 13-year-old boy yelled for Pereida to stop arguing, and Pereida punched him on the right cheek, police said.

Pereida fled the home after the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

