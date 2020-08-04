3 men arrested in connection with death of ice cream vendor in Austin

SAN ANTONIO – Three men have been charged in the death of Adelaido Bernabe Urias, who was shot while selling ice cream in Austin in June.

Marquis Davis, 18, Jermaine Jones, 20, and Devlon Wardy, 19, were arrested on capital murder charges, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. Capital murder warrants for their arrests were issued on Monday.

Police said Davis had been arrested days prior on an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Jones and Wardy were located and taken into custody on Monday.

Urias, 68, was shot on June 23 at an apartment complex in the 9200 block of Northgate Blvd. He told a witness that three men tried to rob him.

He was taken to an area hospital but later died on July 1.

News of his Urias’ death shocked the community who knew him as a beloved vendor who sold ice cream from his cart.

In July, APD announced a $24,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects. According to KVUE, LULAC, the Austin Greater Crime Commission, the Austin Police Association, Amigos En Azul, Austin Cops for Charities and Crime Stoppers pledged money for the reward.

All three suspects are being held on a $1 million bond each at the Travis County Correctional Complex, police said.

Read also: