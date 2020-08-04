SAPD: Suspect who swung knife at man during argument arrested near crime scene

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man is accusing of slashing a man during an argument late Monday night.

Richard Valadez was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, online booking records show.

San Antonio police officers were called for a disturbance involving a knife at 10:40 p.m. at North Santa Rosa and West Commerce streets.

A 23-year-old man was found with a minor laceration to his left hand, police said.

Valadez was found within the area and was taken into custody.

Police said both men had a disagreement, and Valadez pulled out a knife and swung it at the victim, cutting his hand.

Valadez’s bond has been set at $25,000.

