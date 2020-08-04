Garden Ridge releases surveillance video of robber accused of killing store clerk

SAN ANTONIO – Garden Ridge has released a video of a fatal robbery in hopes of catching the person wanted in a convenience store clerk’s death.

Mayor Larry Thompson sent a redacted video of the robbery that happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the EZ Mart in the 19500 block of FM 3009.

Pollyanna Smotherman, 40, of Cibolo, was the store clerk that morning when an unidentified suspect walked in, shot her and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets, police said.

Smotherman died at the scene. Her family described her as a loving person who enjoyed working at the store.

The suspect has not been identified and is described as a male in his 20s-30s. He was wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a red bandana over his face at the time of the crime, police said. He was also carrying a tote bag.

The Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Garden Ridge Police Department at 210-651-6441 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be left online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/ or via “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.