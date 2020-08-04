SAPD: Victim shot while pleading with suspect to get stolen money back

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the shooting and robbery of an individual at a Northeast Side apartment complex.

The robbery occurred June 26 at the Oak Springs Apartments in the 3900 block of Perrin Central Boulevard, not far from Thousand Oaks Drive.

According to police, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim, stating that a duffel bag was his stuff. That’s when, police said, the suspect opened the rear door of the vehicle and grabbed the duffel bag, which contained the victim’s money.

Police said the victim tried to plead with and stop the suspect as he walked away.

The suspect turned and fired his gun, wounding the victim before fleeing with the money in an unknown car.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.