Man hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was hit and killed by a vehicle late Monday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight near the intersection of Nacogdoches Road and Salado Cliff Drive, not far from Lady Bird Johnson Park on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a passerby found the man lying in the street and called for help. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim had severe head trauma, but was not identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.