Police searching for gunman who fired shots into Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after someone fired several gunshots at a Northeast Side home overnight.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Valley Forge Avenue, not far from O’Connor Road and Interstate 35.

According to police, the 32-year-old homeowner said she heard the shots and upon searching found that someone had fired at her house.

Police said bullet holes were located in her garage, near her roof, and above her front door.

The woman did not see who fired the shots and did not know of any potential suspects, police said.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing the gunfire, but also did not see anything.

No injuries were reported.