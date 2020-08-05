Man shot in face at Northwest Side hotel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the face at a Northwest Side hotel early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Babcock Road, after receiving word of someone injured.

According to police, the victim appeared at a get together at the Star Inn Hotel near Ingram Road and Loop 410 and told people there that he had been shot.

Police said someone tried to drive the man to a hospital, but pulled over in a Gold’s Gym parking lot on Babcock Road to call for help.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital for his injuries.

Investigators said they found clear evidence of shooting at the hotel, but have no information on a possible suspect. A neighbor said they heard a loud bang, and a weapon has since been found.

The motive for the shooting is not currently known.