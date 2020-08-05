Whataburger unveiling first-ever food truck at event for San Antonio teachers

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Whataburger’s 70th anniversary, the beloved burger chain has announced that it will unveil its first-ever food truck at a special event for San Antonio teachers.

The event, which will include giveaways of classroom supplies and Whataburger breakfast, will take place on Thursday at The DoSeum, 2800 Broadway. It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Whataburger will also be handing out summer swag, a news release states.

The appreciation event will be held in a drive-thru fashion to keep in order with social distancing.

The 36-foot-long food truck was created by San Antonio’s Cruising Kitchens, which specializes in mobile kitchens.

The revealing of the rolling Whataburger will be included in an episode of the Cruising Kitchens’ MotorTrends TV show, according to a news release.

It has 24 feet of cooking space and a 30,000-watt generator, “bringing the same kind of burger-making power as a brick-and-mortar restaurant,” a news release states.