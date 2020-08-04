Whataburger offering free burgers with buy-one, get-one deal for 70th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is celebrating its 70th anniversary and sharing the love with us all.

The burger chain is offering a buy one, get one free burger deal from now through Sunday, according to its website.

The offer is only redeemable by presenting the offer when ordering by opening the barcode on the Whataburger app or online order.

The order must include at least one No. 1 Whataburger, and add-ons are an additional fee. The limit is one offer per customer.

Orders can be made by signing into an existing Whataburger account or creating an account by downloading the Whataburger App.

Read also: