Love Taco Bell? These fan favorites are coming off the menu in August, some people may not be too happy about it.

SAN ANTONIO – If Taco Bell is your go-to for a late-night munch or your favorite spot for breakfast or lunch, you have only a limited time to get some classic menu items before the chain takes them off the menu on Aug. 13.

Taco Bell says it's simplifying its menu to streamline operations.

The Mexican food-inspired chain said it is changing its menu after months of analyzing a new way to run its restaurants with safety being top of mind and ensuring an easier and faster ordering experience.

So, what is leaving the menu? Taco Bell listed the following items that it's saying goodbye to:

Tacos

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos

7-Layer Burrito

Specialties

Quesarito (still available via web/app for order ahead)

Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Breakfast

Mini Skillet Bowl

The restaurant chain says the updated menu will include new items such as the $5 Grande Nachos Box and the Beef Burrito, which is now a permanent addition to the Cravings Value Menu.

Taco Bell's new menu starts Aug. 13 (TACO BELL)

If you're a fan of the Quesarito, you can still order it directly on the web or by using the Taco Bell app, the chain says.

While some vegetarian items will be removed, Taco Bell says its menu remains customizable, and any protein can be swapped out for beans.

.