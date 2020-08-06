Federal judge orders New Braunfels business to stop ‘fraudulent’ coronavirus testing

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against a New Braunfels business accused of advertising and conducting fraudulent coronavirus tests.

Due to the order, granted Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge David A. Ezra, Living Health Holistic Healing Center and its owner, Leslie Tatum, cannot offer COVID-19 testing services while the investigation against the business is conducted.

According to prosecutors, Tatum has falsely claimed she is qualified to administer COVID-19 tests. The business offers an antibody testing kit for $85, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

The test is not authorized by the U.S. food and Drug Administration, prosecutors allege.

“Individuals who were tested for COVID-19 at this facility are asked to contact the FBI by calling (210) 225- 6741, prompt #1, or online at www.tips.fbi.gov,” according to the news release. “Those individuals are also encouraged to contact their primary care physician, local health department, free-standing ER, or nearby urgent care facility for re-testing.”

The FBI first notified residents about the investigation on Saturday.

“Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection,” the bureau tweeted.

A hearing on the temporary restraining order is scheduled on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.