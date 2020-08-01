COVID-19 tests at New Braunfels facility ‘should not have been used,’ FBI says

NEW BRAUNFELS – The Federal Bureau of Investigations announced Saturday that COVID-19 tests used at a New Braunfels area testing center should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 case.

Were you tested for #COVID-19 at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in New Braunfels, Texas, recently? Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection. (1/2) — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) August 1, 2020

Officials said in a statement that they believe the COVID-19 tests used in the last several weeks at Living Health Holistic Healthcare, located at 1423 N Walnut Ave #104, may not have been accurate.

The statement from FBI San Antonio can be read below:

“FBI San Antonio is seeking to warn members of the public who were tested for COVID-19 at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in New Braunfels, Texas, in the last several weeks. Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection. Individuals who were tested at this facility are asked to contact the FBI by calling (210) 225-6741, prompt #1, or online at www.tips.fbi.gov.”

If you were tested at this facility, the FBI urges you to contact your primary care physician, health department, ER or nearby urgent care facility to get retested for COVID-19.

Limited details were available on the tests that were used at the New Braunfels facility.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

