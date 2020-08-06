Maverick Plaza transformation at La Villita planned to begin this year

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The city of San Antonio is seeking design approval for the redevelopment of Maverick Plaza at La Villita, a project that has been proposed for several years.

The city’s public works department aims to “completely rehabilitate” the plaza, removing the tree-lined portion west of South Alamo Street to make room for three restaurants, along with many other modifications and improvements. The city plans to begin construction in October, pending HDRC and other approvals. It has not yet selected a general contractor, which will be done through a bid process.

Chef Johnny Hernandez and Grupo La Gloria previously signed on to develop three restaurants for the plaza. Fisher Heck Architects and MP Studio designed the project. The development team presented ideas for the rehabilitation to community members last summer. The application to the HDRC only encompasses the design of the plaza itself, not the restaurants.

“This first project, the rehabilitation of Maverick Plaza, will bring new utilities into the site, repave the plaza, landscape existing and new planting beds, construct a new fountain, and add new entrance features at the corners of Nueva Street and South Alamo, and at Villita Street and South Alamo Street,” according to documents submitted to the San Antonio Historic and Design Review Commission.

Read more on this story and see more photos at the San Antonio Business Journal.