WATCH: Army secretary at Fort Hood to meet with military leadership, soldiers after deaths, allegations

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy will visit Fort Hood on Thursday to meet with local civilian and military leadership amid scrutiny in the death of soldier Vanessa Guillen.

McCarthy is expected to give a press conference at noon, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

He is also expected to conduct sensing sessions with enlisted soldiers and junior officers.

Fort Hood has received national attention this summer due to the deaths of four soldiers.

Vanessa Guillen: A timeline of events and everything we know about her disappearance

Pfc. Guillen, 20, had disappeared from the base earlier this year and her human remains were found July 1 near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood. According to a federal complaint, she was bludgeoned to death at the base by a fellow Fort Hood soldier who later killed himself.

Guillen’s family has said she was sexually harassed by the soldier suspected of killing her, but the Army has said there is no evidence supporting the claim. McCarthy on July 10 ordered a review of the command climate at Fort Hood.

President Donald Trump on June 30 met with Guillen’s family, saying it is a “terrible story” and that he would help with funeral expenses. Her family called for justice in the case and for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment.

Fort Hood soldier drowns; 4th from base dead in months

On June 21, officials authorities discovered skeletal remains in a field in Killeen, near Fort Hood, which were subsequently identified as 24-year-old missing soldier Gregory Morales. U.S. Army officials suspect foul play in his death.

The body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, who officials said drowned, was found July 17 at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. On Sunday, the body of Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, was recovered from the same lake.

Base officials said Hernandezvargas had also drowned.