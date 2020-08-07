Census car caravan will remind San Antonio residents to get counted

SAN ANTONIO – As the Census 2020 data collection period comes to an end earlier than expected, a census car caravan will be out Saturday reminding residents to get counted.

The U.S. Census Bureau, along with LULAC District 15 of San Antonio and the San Antonio Bexar County Complete Count Committee organized the event, taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday through East Side neighborhoods.

The cars will be staged at Claude Black Community Center at 2805 East Commerce St. and travel along South Hackberry, North New Braunfels Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

On Monday, the bureau announced that efforts to get residents counted will stop at the end of September rather than the end of October as originally planned. The move was made so the bureau could meet the deadline to turn in numbers.

Census Bureau workers are knocking on doors in San Antonio to count households that have not yet responded to the census.

Census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit each home. If no one is home when the census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information on how to respond online or by phone or by mail.

