78ºF

Local News

Dollars to doughnuts: Where teachers can score great deals this month

From free food to savings on school supplies

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Education, Free, Back to School, Texas
Woman standing next to whiteboard
Woman standing next to whiteboard (Pexels)

Teachers are getting a lot of love in the form of freebies and discounts ahead of the 2020 academic year which will start virtually for San Antonio-area schools.

From doughnuts to school supplies to shoes - here’s a list of some of the deals for teachers in San Antonio:

  • Anthropologie - 20% off in stores and online
  • Barnes&Noble - 20%-25% off the publisher’s list price for classroom books
  • Costco - $30 shop card with new membership purchase
  • DSW - 20% off purchases, plus a contest with prizes up to $10,000
  • H-E-B - 15% off school and office supplies, for savings up to $50
  • Krispy Kreme - Free doughnut and coffee during Educator Appreciation Week
  • L.L. Bean - 10% off your order (students also included in promotion)
  • San Antonio Zoo - Free admission and discounts for family members in August
  • Target - 15% off select classroom supplies

Be sure to follow the link for each deal to see what the dates and requirements are for that freebie or discount.

Related headlines:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: