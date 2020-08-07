Dollars to doughnuts: Where teachers can score great deals this month

Teachers are getting a lot of love in the form of freebies and discounts ahead of the 2020 academic year which will start virtually for San Antonio-area schools.
From doughnuts to school supplies to shoes - here’s a list of some of the deals for teachers in San Antonio:
- Anthropologie - 20% off in stores and online
- Barnes&Noble - 20%-25% off the publisher’s list price for classroom books
- Costco - $30 shop card with new membership purchase
- DSW - 20% off purchases, plus a contest with prizes up to $10,000
- H-E-B - 15% off school and office supplies, for savings up to $50
- Krispy Kreme - Free doughnut and coffee during Educator Appreciation Week
- L.L. Bean - 10% off your order (students also included in promotion)
- San Antonio Zoo - Free admission and discounts for family members in August
- Target - 15% off select classroom supplies
Be sure to follow the link for each deal to see what the dates and requirements are for that freebie or discount.